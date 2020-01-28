Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $8.14 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

