Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 7,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 million, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

