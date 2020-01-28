Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 27.6% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $282,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lowered Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,965. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.