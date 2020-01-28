Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 317,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 84.26%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

