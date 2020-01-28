SHIELD Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. SHIELD has a market cap of $92,657.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,035.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.01914814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.04074381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00653529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00731115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010022 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00615653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

