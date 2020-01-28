SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.95-6.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.26-14.26 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

SHECY traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. 48,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.33.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

