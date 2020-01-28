ShipChain One Day Volume Tops $2,930.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $2,930.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.03145653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.