Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

