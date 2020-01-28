Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 772 ($10.16) on Tuesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825 ($10.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 737.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 629.54. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million and a P/E ratio of 30.04.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 40 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £293.60 ($386.21). Also, insider Ben Thompson bought 46 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 635 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £292.10 ($384.24). Insiders acquired 791 shares of company stock valued at $544,657 in the last quarter.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

