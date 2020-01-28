Short Interest in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Decreases By 11.5%

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACTG opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 48.73%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 186.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 209.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.