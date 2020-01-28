Short Interest in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Expands By 19.2%

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALEC shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Alector has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $27.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,398,842 shares of company stock valued at $26,442,435. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 20.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

