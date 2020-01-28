Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Increases By 16.1%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 11,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

AVTR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Avantor has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

