Short Interest in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Decreases By 13.3%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.89. 1,458,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,438. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 208,581 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.