Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Drops By 12.8%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after buying an additional 1,449,619 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 79.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 40.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 178,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

