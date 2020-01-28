Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Drops By 15.2%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,971 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.10 per share, with a total value of $211,094.10. Insiders bought a total of 6,213 shares of company stock worth $2,654,667 over the last three months. 57.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biglari by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:BH traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.07. 10,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. Biglari has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.
