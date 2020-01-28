Short Interest in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Declines By 16.4%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BDSI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 46,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $506.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,325,707.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,904 shares of company stock worth $37,988,403. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

