Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Decreases By 13.5%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgford Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,516 shares during the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRID stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $214.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.04. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $38.00.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

