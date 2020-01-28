Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Drops By 12.0%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,915. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

