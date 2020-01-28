Short Interest in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Expands By 18.0%

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 122,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,006. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 126.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 292,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $96,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

