Short Interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Drops By 14.7%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 537,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,393. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.