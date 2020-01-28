Short Interest in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Drops By 13.4%

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRCM remained flat at $$14.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,404. The firm has a market cap of $495.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Care.com has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Care.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Care.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Care.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Care.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Care.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Care.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

