Short Interest in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Drops By 14.2%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 729,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CUK stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 386,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,692. Carnival has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 9,225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 313,666 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

