Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Decreases By 14.6%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 188,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average is $191.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $227.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

