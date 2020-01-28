Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Drops By 14.7%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellcom Israel stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,092,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Cellcom Israel as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,741. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $410.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

