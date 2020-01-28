Short Interest in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Declines By 13.7%

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DTEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 104,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,737. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92. DavidsTea has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

