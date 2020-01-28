Short Interest in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Drops By 15.3%

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 1,471,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.19 million, a PE ratio of -70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.51. Despegar.com has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 517,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 943.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 977,227 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 45,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 286,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.