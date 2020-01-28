Short Interest in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Declines By 12.3%

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. 107,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in El Paso Electric by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the third quarter worth $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 222.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

