Short Interest in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Declines By 12.3%

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ERJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 1,024.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 616.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 1,152,121 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 328.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 630,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,858. Embraer has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.