Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Decreases By 14.4%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:EBTC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 22,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.