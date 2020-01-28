Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Drops By 15.3%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. 719,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,794. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 84.50, a current ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

