Short Interest in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Decreases By 11.3%

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Franks International has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franks International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franks International by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 680,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

