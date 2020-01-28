Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Drops By 13.6%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,420. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 604.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

