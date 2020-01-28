Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Drops By 14.8%

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 884,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $12,455,989.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock worth $77,782,791. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.92. 826,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

