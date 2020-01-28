Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Decreases By 13.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 659,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 242,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,568. The stock has a market cap of $346.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

