Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Declines By 16.0%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $90,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 566,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.