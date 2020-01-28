Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Drops By 15.5%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Griffon by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Griffon by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Griffon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Griffon by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Griffon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 277,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. Griffon has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.