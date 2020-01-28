Short Interest in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Rises By 17.6%

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HDS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 1,355,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,671. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

