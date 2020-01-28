Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Increases By 17.1%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

HEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 263,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,259. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 128,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 124,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 56.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

