Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Decreases By 11.3%

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 million and a P/E ratio of -9.42. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.