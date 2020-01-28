Short Interest in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Declines By 13.8%

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Houston Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $67.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

