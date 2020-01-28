Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Expands By 17.0%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Lon E. Bell bought 201,914 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $500,746.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPWR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 1,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,015. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

