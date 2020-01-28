Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declines By 14.0%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Investors Title by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITIC shares. BidaskClub lowered Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ITIC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.70. 2,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $134.04 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $309.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $47.94 million during the quarter.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

