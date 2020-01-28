Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Declines By 11.4%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 232,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 220,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

IPGP opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

