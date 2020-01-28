Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Decreases By 14.1%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 22,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,283. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $767.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. Research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JOUT. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

