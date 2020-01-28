Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Expands By 17.8%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 115,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 52.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 252,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

KREF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. 18,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,595. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.