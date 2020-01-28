Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Expands By 14.4%

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

