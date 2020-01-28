Short Interest in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Increases By 17.5%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. 55,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,473. Medallia has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,911 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,757 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth about $10,006,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth about $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth about $2,310,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

