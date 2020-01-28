Short Interest in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Decreases By 12.6%

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 714,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 111.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 101,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,491. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

