Short Interest in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Increases By 16.3%

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 804,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

NEWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Insiders have sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after buying an additional 337,891 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 294,025 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after buying an additional 368,771 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 643.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

