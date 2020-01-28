Short Interest in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Declines By 14.3%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 21,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Office Depot by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Office Depot by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Office Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Office Depot by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 374,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

ODP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 2,837,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,881. Office Depot has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.